NY mayor calls for national action on guns

NEW YORK: New York’s mayor called on the federal government to help "stop the flow of weapons" in the city after a police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Friday.

America’s largest city has been rocked by a spate of shootings in recent days with Mayor Eric Adams -- a former police officer who was elected on a pledge to fight crime -- vowing to tighten gun control.

"We have witnessed the failure on a federal level to stop the flow of guns to this city," Adams said at a briefing after the third incident this week in which an officer has been shot in New York.

"We need Washington to join us and act now to stop the flow of guns in New York City and cities like New York."

Friday’s shooting took place after three officers responded to a call from a mother who was confronted by her son in a Harlem district apartment, police said.