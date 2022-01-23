More foreign cricketers arrive for PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore arrived here on Saturday to feature in the HBL PSL 2022 which will begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

According to the franchise, Cadmore has started a three-day compulsory quarantine in the team hotel.

“I have just reached my room after a long journey and will be under the lights for quarantine before taking the field,” Cadomre said.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting batsman Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson and Sherfane Rutherford reached the provincial metropolis and have started quarantine. The franchise said that Ben Cutting will join the team after the Big Bash.

English pacer Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone will join Zalmi after the series between England and West Indies.

English cricketers Tom Lammonby, Joe Clarke and Jordon Thomson were scheduled to arrive here Saturday night to join former champions Karachi Kings for the HBL PSL 2022 which will begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

Tom the other day replaced Romario Shepherd for the entire PSL because of the latter’s international commitments.