Nowshera residents protest gas loadshedding

NOWSHERA: The residents here on Friday blocked the Nowshera-Mardan road to traffic to protest the suspension of natural gas supply to domestic consumers.
The protest disrupted the flow of traffic and caused traffic jam on the Nowshera-Mardan road. It created problems for the road users who were stuck in the traffic jam due to the protest. The residents of Ganderi area had blocked the Nowshera-Mardan road near the Government College of Technology in protest against the low gas pressure.
They complained that they were receiving inflated gas bills but were facing loadshedding and low gas pressure. “We would expand our protest if the issue was not solved within one week,” a protester threatened.
