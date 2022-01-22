Another tragedy

Cowardly attacks like the one in Lahore on January 20 cannot demoralise the nation because every such threat serves to unite people. All media outlets should play a positive role in this situation and should refrain from spreading chaos. Such attacks hurt not only the country, but humanity as people die or are injured and traumatised.

The government should investigate the attack thoroughly to ensure that such things to do not happen in future. The authorities should find and punish all culprits. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims.

Muhammad Ali Khan

Mianwali

*****

The news of a bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area was horrific. Innocent people, including a small child on a family holiday, lost lives in the attack. Words cannot express the misery of the situation.

The authorities concerned should set up security teams in such crowded areas. They should also take immediate actions to find out the criminals behind this attack.

Faraz Ahmed

Panjgur