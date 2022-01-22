 
close
Saturday January 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

A better choice

January 22, 2022

“Focus on Nawaz’s case instead of mine” – said TikTok Star Hareem Shah to the prime minister’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar. Replacing Mirza Shahzad Akbar with Hareem Shah is not all that bad an option.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Comments