Suspected robber killed, another injured as citizens foil mugging bid

A citizen allegedly shot dead a suspected robber, while a crowd beat up another suspect as citizens resisted a mugging bid in an area of the Korangi district on Friday.

Police said the two robbers were looting citizens at gunpoint near the DC office when some of the victims put up resistance and attempted to catch them. Witnesses said one of the citizens managed to snatch a pistol from a robber and shot and killed him. Soon a crowd gathered at the scene and caught the second suspect. The crowd beat the suspect black and blue before handing him over to the police.

The dead and the injured suspects were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre medico-legal formalities. Police claimed that one suspect opened fire at the citizens; however, the bullet mistakenly hit and killed his own companion. They also claimed seizing a pistol and 14 snatched cell phones from their possession of the suspects.

Three ‘extortionists’ held

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police claimed to have arrested three suspected extortionists.The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in New Karachi Industrial Area, while one of their companions managed to flee.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ilyas, Qasim and Saddam Hussain. The police also claimed to have seized a pistol and Rs200,000 which the suspects had extorted from a trader. Police said that the suspects had demanded Rs500,000 from a trader while sending him an extortion chit. A case has been registered at the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. Later, the investigation of the case was transferred to the SIU.