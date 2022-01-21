Sixth anniversary of Bacha Khan University attack marked

CHARSADDA: The sixth death anniversary of those martyred in the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, was marked on Thursday.
Fourteen students and four employees, including an assistant professor, were martyred in the tragedy that struck the high seat of learning here on January 20, 2016. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad along with teaching staff and students staged a rally from the Administration Block to the Martyrs Memorial.
They placed a floral wreath on the Martyrs Memorial and offered fateha for the fallen teachers, staff members and students. Students, teachers and employees of the university recited the Holy Quran on the lawn of the university. Later, all the participants gathered at the main hall of the university and paid tributes to the martyrs. Among them were employees, students and families of martyrs.
The vice-chancellor and the heads of the departments spoke on the occasion and remembered the martyrs, who had lost lives in the massacre.
LAHORE: Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on four female artistes - Saima Chaudhry, Ghazal Raja, Sonia...
PESHAWAR: A seminar on “Plant Protection Measures in the Climate Change Process” was held at Abdul Wali Khan...
MARDAN: Police have recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and several cars and also arrested as many wanted men in search and...
HARIPUR: The faculty members of University of Haripur observed a strike in support of their demands for the second...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday all the issues related to the New Balakot City Project would be...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the lawyers had been playing...
Comments