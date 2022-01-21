Sixth anniversary of Bacha Khan University attack marked

CHARSADDA: The sixth death anniversary of those martyred in the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, was marked on Thursday.

Fourteen students and four employees, including an assistant professor, were martyred in the tragedy that struck the high seat of learning here on January 20, 2016. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad along with teaching staff and students staged a rally from the Administration Block to the Martyrs Memorial.

They placed a floral wreath on the Martyrs Memorial and offered fateha for the fallen teachers, staff members and students. Students, teachers and employees of the university recited the Holy Quran on the lawn of the university. Later, all the participants gathered at the main hall of the university and paid tributes to the martyrs. Among them were employees, students and families of martyrs.

The vice-chancellor and the heads of the departments spoke on the occasion and remembered the martyrs, who had lost lives in the massacre.