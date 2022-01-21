PML-N demands probe into Covid-19 relief fund

LAHORE: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded investigations into the COVID-19 relief fund.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, she said that embezzlement of Rs40 billion was made in the COVID-19 Relief Fund. “Rs 500 million were paid to a company of Islamabad and Rs300.6 million were given under the head of salaries which have no record," she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the report on anomalies in the COVID-19 Relief Fund had not been made public. "The Auditor General continued to seek record of the relief fund, but it was not provided. As per record, about Rs40 billion has been embezzled from the fund," she maintained.

The PML-N spokesperson that the KPK Election Commission is locked. “The days of Shahzad Akbar's departure are approaching. The government has become a bat sucking blood of the people,” she added.

She said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Sehat card from KPK. “When we seek an answer, they say that documents are confidential. There are two stays from the Supreme Court on BRT. Nawaz Sharif was held accountable for his four generations. Now Imran Khan will have to be held accountable,” she maintained. She also accused the Punjab government of making money in the development projects.