CDA anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad : The Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday razed an illegal market created in the area near Park Road.

The enforcement wing used heavy machinery to demolish 35 shops and an illegal house of five rooms in the Chatta Bakhtawar area along Park Road. The structure was raised illegally on the state land which was retrieved with the completion of the operation.

The enforcement team also removed barriers at entry and exit points of streets of Sector I-8/4. The barriers, which were erected by some residents made it difficult for the movement of vehicles.