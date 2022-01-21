CDA anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad : The Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday razed an illegal market created in the area near Park Road.
The enforcement wing used heavy machinery to demolish 35 shops and an illegal house of five rooms in the Chatta Bakhtawar area along Park Road. The structure was raised illegally on the state land which was retrieved with the completion of the operation.
The enforcement team also removed barriers at entry and exit points of streets of Sector I-8/4. The barriers, which were erected by some residents made it difficult for the movement of vehicles.
Islamabad : Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was invited by the...
Islamabad : Azerbaijan and Pakistan can help each other in the food industry. He added that Azerbaijan is looking...
Islamabad : Parent Teacher Meetings play a crucial role in enhancing a child’s education. They provide an...
Islamabad : BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees were conferred upon over 1,100 graduates at the NUST combined convocation of...
Islamabad : Approximately sixty percent of rangeland can be converted into natural forest areas under the Ten Billion...
Islamabad : The communities of Shigar and Khaplu areas in Gilgit-Baltistan region have thanked the Aga Khan Cultural...
Comments