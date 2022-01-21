Shinwari, Amin in PSL 19-player reserve pool

KARACHI: Speedster Usman Shinwari and left-handed discarded international Umar Amin are in the 19-player reserve pool which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27.

“Fifteen players will be part of the Managed Event Environment and will check-in in the team hotel on Friday, January 21. The remaining four players will remain outside the Managed Event Environment and will be called up in case of an emergency,” the PCB said.

The 15 players who will be part of the Managed Event Environment are Aamer Jamal (Northern), Abrar Ahmad (Sindh), Amad Butt (Balochistan), Ammad Alam (Sindh), Bismillah Khan (Balochistan), Hassan Khan (Southern Punjab), Khalid Usman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Musadiq Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nasir Nawaz (Northern), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Tayyab Tahir (Southern Punjab), Umar Amin (Northern), Umar Siddiq (Southern Punjab), Usman Shinwari (Northern) and Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab).

The players outside the Managed Event Environment are Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Omair bin Yousuf (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).

The initial list of players was put together by the franchisees, which was then reviewed by the Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, who made slight changes by withdrawing Test players who are likely to participate in a training camp from next week for the series against Australia.

“The teams will be allowed to select players of their choice from the reserve pool of players on medical grounds only and will require Technical Committee’s approval,” the PCB said.