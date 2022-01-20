 
January 20, 2022
83 foreign players in ITF Pakistan Junior

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2022
KARACHI: As many as 83 foreign players are participating in the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships to be held in Islamabad from February 7 to 12.

There are 13 Pakistani players in the main and qualifying draws of this J-5 category event. Pakistan is also hosting two such events in February.

