A sorry state

My recent visits to several private hospitals in Karachi have shown me a bitter truth: the dismal state of healthcare in our country. A majority of patients at these hospitals had come from Balochistan. The resource-rich province is deprived of a well-equipped hospital and lack health facilities. Patients have to travel long distances to Karachi for their treatment. Many patients who are not financially strong have to deal with the burden of exorbitant medical bills. It is extremely unfortunate to witness that several people have died of serious medical complications just because they couldn’t arrange medical funds on time. Also, their families stay in hospitals as they don’t have any decent accommodation option in the city. Karachi’s public hospitals are not the first choice of the majority. These places are marred with so many problems.
It is important to mention here that the PTI-led government’s healthcare scheme has not been launched in Balochistan yet – even though there are no political conflicts between Balochistan government and the PTI. The incumbent federal government must play its part in the province and launch healthcare facilities in the province.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Jiwani
