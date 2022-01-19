Yasmin distributes Qaumi Sehat Cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards among staff of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday. A large number of staff members and employees were present on this occasion.

In her remarks, the Health Minister said, "Over 30 million families have been given top quality health facilities by Prime Minster Imran Khan. This is a gift from the Prime Minister for entire nation. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card is bringing about real change in health sector. Card holders can get free treatment of upto Rs one million in empanelled hospitals.

She said private hospitals have started expansion due to Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. Service quality at private hospitals is being monitored. “No govt ever took such an initiative in the past. Many families are utilizing free healthcare facilities from public and private hospitals. I appeal all families to get their data updated at Nadra. Family heads can get card after getting all family members registered. Provision of top quality health facilities is top priority of the govt."