JI announces sit-ins against mini-budget

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced launching countrywide sit-ins and protest movement for withdrawing the ‘anti-people’ mini-budget.

“We will hold 100 sit-ins in all major cities before staging the final sit-in in Islamabad,” announced JI ameer Sirajul while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah here on Tuesday. The schedule of the movement will be announced in three-days, he said, calling for removal of the governor of the state bank and elimination of interest-based economy, and replacing it with just and interest-free economic system of Islam. He demanded the government reduce the basic food prices by 50 percent or get ready to face people in Islamabad.

He held the PML-N and the PPP equally responsible for the destruction of the economy and institutions, saying the powerful establishment provided backing to three parties to form governments. He said food prices had gone up upto 300pc in past three and half years which broke the masses back and forced them to commit suicides.