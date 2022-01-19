Expedite Covid-19 vaccination process: Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed measures being taken to protect people from the fifth wave of COVID-19. The chief minister directed strict implementation on the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid its spread. He directed to further expedite process of administering booster shots against Covid-19. The health department should continue awareness campaign regarding booster shots, he added.

The progress made on ‘Naya Pakistan National Health card’ programme was also discussed during the meeting. He said the health insurance card was a flagship initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which would ensure provision of free treatment to every family amounting Rs one million.

The chief ministers said that number of beds had been increased from 10,000 to 30,000 for people under the universal healthcare programme. He said that number of public and private hospitals on panel had also been enhanced from 43 to 150.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the incumbent government had boosted the balanced development process in the province while development claims of the past were a cruel spoof. He expressed these views during meeting with MNA Zahoor Qureshi and MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah from south Punjab, here at his office.