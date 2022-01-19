Coronavirus kills one person

HARIPUR: A coronavirus positive patient died in Panian village on Tuesday while the number of infected patients increased to 22 with the onset of a new variant of Omicron in the district, said Dr Hasnain Raza Turabi, focal person for the local health authorities and president Haripur Doctors Association while talking to newsmen.

According to Dr Turabi, the 59 years old man from Panian who died on Tuesday had been infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

He said seven new cases of Omicron positive were reported alone in the day, increasing the numbers of total infected positive patients to 22 in the district.