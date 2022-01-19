Dr Yasmin Rashid distributes Sehat Cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards among staff of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.
A large number of staff members and employees were present on this occasion. In her remarks, the Health Minister said, "Over 30 million families have been given top quality health facilities by Prime Minster Imran Khan. This is a gift from the Prime Minister for entire nation. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card is bringing about real change in health sector. Card holders can get free treatment of upto Rs one million in empanelled hospitals.
