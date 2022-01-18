26 perish as earthquake hits western Afghanistan

HERAT: At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.Spokesman for Badghis Baz Mohammad Sarwary told that the victims had died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district.
The intensity of the shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” said Sarwary, adding that four more were injured.The quake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district in the province but details including of casualties were still unavailable, he said. Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster.
