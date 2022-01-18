Housing societies directed to establish flood control rooms before start of rain spell

Islamabad: All housing societies have been directed to establish Flood Control Rooms before the start of the expected rain spell in the capital city.

The notification No 14(1)-HC(G)/2022-48 issued by the district administration stated that all the housing societies and schemes should establish flood control rooms, arrange water pumping equipment and place monitoring teams near vulnerable areas before start of the upcoming rain spell. It said, “In order to avoid untoward situation during the expected next spell of rains in the district Islamabad, you are hereby directed to establish flood control rooms, arrange water pumping equipment and place monitoring teams near vulnerable areas in your respective jurisdiction.”

It further stated “All nullahs, river right of way passing from area of your project must be cleared from any encroachment/debris/garbage. Sizeable labour force must be available at the disposal of flood control room of every housing society to meet any eventuality.” It said, “In case of non-compliance, strict legal action shall be initiated against management of housing society in accordance with law.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a mother and her son were killed in Islamabad in July 2021 as several areas of the capital city experienced urban flooding after a heavy rainfall. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains from Tuesday to Thursday and also urged the relevant authorities to remain vigilant during the period to prevent damage to public life and property.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said, “The Islamabad Administration and Metro Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have already established a control room with dedicated rescue teams, equipment and heavy machinery to deal with any kind of situation.”