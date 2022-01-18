Two shot at over minor issue

LAHORE:Two persons were shot at and injured over a minor issue in the Ghaziabad area by eight suspects after torture. Reportedly, the victim Shoaib was buying daily use items at a store when suspects Waheed, Talha, Fahad, Waqas and four unidentified persons intercepted and subjected him to brutal torture. His uncle Babar Hussain went for his rescue, the suspects thrashed and shot at him. Police registered a case and arrested prime suspect Waheed. Raids were being conducted to arrest the rest of the suspects.

suicide: A divorced woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the Samanabad area on Monday. The victim Bushra was frustrated. On the day of the incident, she was found hanging dead in her room. A police team removed the body to morgue.

found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a house in the Sanda police limits on Monday. The victim Farooq had been living alone in a house near Captain Jamal Shaheed Road. His neighbours after noticing foul smell alerted police. The victim on search was found dead. His body reportedly was few days old and decomposed. Police removed it to morgue.

hit to death: A passerby died and a motorcyclist was injured after a trawler lost control due to failure of brakes and him them in the Sherakot police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Arif, 50, a resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu, was just passing by the road and the victim Ahmad Raza was riding a bike near Babu Sabu Chowk when the trawler’s driver applied brakes but these did not work. He lost control of the vehicle that hit the victims. It ran over Arif which resulted into his instant death.