LG law being made controversial to avoid polls, claims Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has claimed that the Sindh government has enacted a very balanced local government act, but it is being turned controversial by those who want to avoid the LG elections.

Wahab, who is the Sindh government’s spokesman, the chief minister’s law adviser and Karachi’s administrator, was addressing a news conference in the provincial assembly’s committee room on Monday.

He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which used to quit the provincial government every third day when it was the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) coalition partner, continues to be part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) federal government even after a sharp rise in petrol, gas and electricity prices.

He also criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been holding a protest outside the PA since December 31 last year to demand that the PPP’s Sindh government withdraw the LG law, claiming that the religious party held no sit-in on the issue of petrol, gas and electricity prices.

Wahab said the PPP had not demanded the inclusion of federal ministers on the exit control list, but it was PTI leader Noor Alam who had made that demand. “ATMs are responsible for the rise in sugar and petrol prices,” he pointed out.

He said the opposition parties in Sindh want to avoid the LG elections. “They won’t find a way to escape. Don’t make the LG law controversial,” he advised them. He also said gas is unavailable to the people, adding that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is taking on the Centre, which has failed to deliver. He recalled that the MQM had left the provincial government in the past over rising petrol prices.

“Pakistan is going through a critical period in its history. Petrol and electricity prices shot up after the mini-budget. PTI, MQM and GDA’s [Grand Democratic Alliance] protest was rejected by the people,” he claimed.

Replying to a question, he said: “Now I am the administrator of the city. I am not a feudal lord or a son of Karachi. I am a son of Sindh, and I am a son of Pakistan.” He also said that he is trying his best to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by his party, adding that he will continue to serve the city without any discrimination.