Gold up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs42 to Rs107,338. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,822 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.

Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.