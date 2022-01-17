Six children hurt in Bara mortar blast

BARA: Six children were wounded when a mortar shell exploded at Sipah area here on Sunday, sources said. The sources said one Ali Maan Shah and his children were present outside their home when they found a mortar shell in the fields.
They said that they had brought the shell to their home and started playing with it when it exploded. As a result, six children identified as Junaid, Hamid, Asmatullah, Wahab, Abdul Samad and Sajid were wounded. The injured were taken to a hospital.
