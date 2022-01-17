ANP leader passes away in Australia

PESHAWAR: Asif Jan Khan, who was the first president of the Awami National Party (ANP), Australia chapter in 2009, has passed away.

The family sources said he was not keeping good health and had been hospitalized for the last one month where he met his Creator. He was laid to rest in Melbourne in Australia in the presence of close family members and well-wishers.

Late Asif Jan Khan was among the pioneers of ANP in Australia, having strong connections both in Pakistan and Afghanistan Pashtoon communities.

He had been living in Melbourne for more than 40 years and served the community well. Though he had resigned as ANP Australia president in 2010 due to his declining health, he kept on working actively for the party.