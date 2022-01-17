IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

TANK: Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Abbas Khan visited Tank judicial lock-up to revive the facilities for inmates there.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that learning opportunities would be provided to prisoners through jail reforms to re-integrate them into society.

He said that practical steps were being taken to ensure the provision of all basic facilities to the prisoners.

Superintendent Jail Dera Ismail Khan Zafarullah Marwat, Superintendent Judicial Lockup Tank Amjad Mahsud also accompanied him.

He said that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, the provision of basic facilities in all the central jails was being ensured.

He said that prisoners in jails were also a part of the society and providing them basic necessities of life in jails was one of his first duties.

The IG prisons said that inmates were also human beings and should be treated with respect and affection.

He said that special care was being taken for the education and training of the inmates in the jail.

The regarding the construction of a new jail in Tank, the IG prisons said that it was a big project and would take time to complete.

He said that two more barracks would be constructed to facilitate the prisoners in the judicial lock-up of Tank. During the visit, Khalid Abbas met the inmates in Tank Judicial Lockup and discussed their problems. He also announced to give Rs2 lakh for the lockup.