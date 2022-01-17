Creation of more federating units: PML-N leader ask govt to constitute commission

MANSEHRA: Former federal minister and the Sooba Hazara Tehreek Chairman Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Sunday demanded the government to constitute a high-level commission for the creation of more federating units in the country.

“The federal as well as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments had passed the resolutions, seeking more provinces in the country and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government should honour assemblies’ demand and constitute a commission for this purpose,” Sardar Mohammad Yousuf told reporters here. He said that most

of the political parties wanted more provinces in the country but the PTI government was a hurdle in the way.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has supported the Hazara province during his visit to Mansehra and his party lawmakers also supported us in the provincial assembly on the issue,” he added.

Sardar Yousuf, who is also central senior vice-president of PML-N, said that his party was also a diehard supporter of the creation of more federating units in the country.

“We have lost seven protesters during the Hazara province agitation in 2010 and people would never deviate from their stance at any cost,” he went on to add.

The Sooba Hazara Tehreek chairman said that they held the protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on January 13 and would extend the agitation across the country.

``We are going to stage a rally in Karachi on January 23 demanding the constitution of a commission for the creation of more federating units including Hazara,” Sardar Yousuf said.

He maintained that they would also hold rallies in Lahore, Abbottabad and Mansehra and schedules for these events would be announced after the Karachi rally.