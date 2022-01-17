Bid to smuggle narcotics thwarted, two held

NOWSHERA: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 11 kilogram hashish and 43 kilogram opium and arrested two persons.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the officials of the Narcotics Eradication Team and the cops from the Azakhel Police Station had erected a barricade on the GT Road and signaled a suspected car to stop. Upon search, the cops recovered 11 kilogram hashish and 43 kilogram opium from the secret cavities of the car and arrested two persons.

The accused were identified as Aurangzeb belonging to Pishtakhara in Peshawar and Imran hailing from Maneri in Swabi. A pistol was also recovered from them. The police took the accused to a lock-up and started investigation after registering a case.