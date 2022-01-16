Geo TV serial ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ winning hearts

KARACHI: Geo TV serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” continues to mesmerise the audience due to its captivating story and stellar performance of the drama’s star-studded cast, Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in the lead roles, as the viewers anxiously await the new episode of the drama.
The sixth episode of the drama, “Jo Bichar Gaye”, containing the tragic story of the fall of Dhaka, will be aired on Geo TV on Sunday at 8pm.
Renowned playwright Ali Moin beautifully wrote the story of the drama based on Col. Z. I. Farrukh’s novel “Bichar Gaye”, while it was brilliantly directed by Haisam Hussain, garnering massive attention of the viewers. The viewers, in the next episode of the drama, will see if Sonia’s fears are turning into a reality or not and whether the story is taking a new turn.
The drama’s cast also includes actors Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain.
