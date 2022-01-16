Court dismisses theft case against policeman

Islamabad: In a high profile theft case registered on the complaint of the wife of a top police officer posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police, the court of law has discharged the case terming the accused as innocent after the police failed to prove him guilty despite obtaining 8-day physical remand for the recovery of gold to the tune of millions of rupees. The accused, Sabar Ali son of Allah Ditta, was a policeman of the Punjab Police and served with the top-ranking police officer as his house helper.

Counsel of the accused, Mazhar Abbas Sial, said that a criminal case could be lodged against the complainant for filing a false report that has proved sham by the court of law. He said that the FIR was registered on personal grudge and his client suffered for the crime which he never committed. “The authorities should take legal action against the top police officer of the KP police and his wife on involving their servant in a false case of theft”, he maintained.

Earlier, the spouse of the top police officer, resident of Sector F-6/3, Islamabad, lodged a written complaint with the Kohsar Police Station on January 03, 2022, alleging that Sabar Ali pilfered her gold ornament worth millions of rupees on 15th December 2021. However, the police registered FIR (39) against the accused and started an investigation after getting physical remand from the court of law but couldn’t recover anything from him despite keeping him in custody for 8 days.