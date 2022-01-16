Breast cancer unit part of Mother & Child Block

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that the breast cancer treatment unit is part of the Ganga Ram Mother and Child block. The Health Minister called up a meeting of the project implementing team at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University to monitor progress. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Athar, Chief Engineer C&W and other officials. The Minister reviewed the Master plan and the project director shared progress.

The Health Minister said, "New departments have been added based on need assessment. Waiting area for attendants is being developed. Facility of private rooms will be available and modern water and electrification system is being developed. Most modern security system is also being introduced. Special counter for the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card will be set up. A study room for students is part of the plan. A proper parking facility is also being set up. This project shall be completed as per deadline."