Ehsaas Dastarkhwan to be expanded: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the past governments never took any practical steps for the welfare of the poor.

Multan district administration on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has established an Ehsaas Dastarkhwan to provide meals to deserving citizens, officials said. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message said taking care of poor, helpless and destitute people is a great virtue.

The poor and helpless seek special attention of society, he said, adding, “Feeding people is also a Sunnah of Prophet and a part of our traditions”. He said the PTI government has become the support of the helpless classes. The scope of Ehsaas Dastarkhwan at bus stands will be further expanded, he said. Ehsaas Dastarkhwan will be set up in other cities too, the CM added.

The Dastarkhwan has been established at general bus stand. Earlier, the chief minister ordered establishing Ehsaas Bazaar and Ehsaas Diwar for free warm clothes. The meal would be provided to deserving citizens from 2pm to 4pm without an interval. Multan District Administration has taken a good step by setting up the Dastarkhwan, '' he said. Deputy Commissioner, Multan, Amir Karim has formally inaugurated the Dastarkhwan and ate meal and checked the quality. Dastarkhwan is a commendable initiative of the government, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from fifth wave of coronavirus as following the government guidelines is in their best interest.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that only observing SOPs could ensure the health and safety of the lives of people.

Buzdar directed the people to strictly implement the precautionary measures in the wake of recent wave of Covid-19 as the number of virus patients were increasing. The age limit for inoculation of corona vaccine/booster doses has been set at 18 years, he added. Usman Buzdar appealed to the citizens to take booster doses to keep themselves safe, and wear the mask as a precaution was better than the cure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have become aware of dual face of opposition leaders who have only made hollow speeches during the last three-and-a-half years as their objective was to protect personal interests only. In a statement, the chief minister said the opposition had lost its credibility by doing negative politics on human lives. Senseless opposition leaders should remember that merely delivering speeches could not serve humanity. The chief minister said now the opposition leaders have become frustrated after the people have ignored the politics of agitation. He regretted that the opposition parties have been trying to divide the nation.

He said the Pakistani nation would never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and assured that indiscriminate action would be taken against the responsible for this negligence.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a viral video of a woman Sonia Bashir living in Paris and hailing from Gujrat, and sought a report form RPO Gujranwala. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly to ensure justice to the affected woman. Usman Buzdar also directed the police to arrest the accused involved in the murder attempt and ensure safety of the victims. He said overseas Pakistani are our asset and resolving their problems is our responsibility.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four children in Rikshaw and Trailer collision near Adda Musafir Khana, Ahmadpur Sharqia.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and RPO Bahawalpur about the incident and directed to initiate legal action against the driver. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also directed the administration to reach the hospital and take care of the treatment being provided.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the injured children.

He also inspected the medical treatment facilities provided to the injured children.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, the brother of Provincial Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bear this loss with equanimity.