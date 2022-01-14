Students organise thesis display at SABS University

SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display at the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro.

Vice Chancellor SABS Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar inaugurated the thesis display and paid visit to the exhibition hall. The thesis projects were supervised by the faculty members. The students displayed packaging and branding of different items as innovative ideas. Farwa Ali, student of the department, displayed the famous bangles of Hyderabad, while another student Rabaisha displayed the packaging of sweet and presented it to the visitors. Sunglasses, incense sticks, toffees, kites, mineral water, biscuits and other items, were branded by the students in a beautiful manner with different names. The VC appreciated the students for their innovative ideas at early stage of their academic career.