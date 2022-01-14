Heavy ransom demanded for two abducted traders in Ghotki

SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and nephew, abducted three days ago in district Ghotki. Reports said two local traders, Gulzar Wasoo and his nephew Rahib Wasoo, were kidnapped three days ago from the limits of Andal Sudrani Police Station, Ghotki. The kidnappers contacted Gulsheer, brother of Gulzar, asking him to arrange a sum of Rs10 million for the safe recovery of abducted persons, otherwise, they would send them the bodies. Gulsheer, including other relatives, sought police help to recover his brother and nephew. They approached the DIGP Sukkur and SSP Ghotki for the safe recovery of abducted persons, saying they were not in a position to pay such a huge sum of money.
The SHO, Andal Sudrani Police Station, said he was unaware of the kidnappings and that nobody had registered a complaint in this regard.
