Elahi stresses control on rising inflation

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Thursday stressed the government to immediately control price-hike and provide relief to masses.

He was talking to the media after visiting the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here. He said there was unabated inflation in the country and the government should solve problems of people and address their worries. If inflation could not be reduced, it should not be allowed to increase at least.

He said that in order to strengthen the democratic government, the worries of people would have to be reduced as the foundation of a democratic government could not be laid without providing relief to people. He said the government should make immediate and effective arrangements to protect people from further troubles and provide them relief.

Earlier, he visited the residence of Kamil Ali Agha and offered condolences on the demise of his elder brother Dr Kazim Ali Agha. He prayed for salvation of the deceased and patience for the family. Former MPAs Waqas Hassan Moakal, Amna Ulfat and other PMLQ office-bearers and workers were also present.