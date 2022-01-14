Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi in a case registered against her for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has adjourned by February 8. On Thursday, an application was moved by Meesha seeking exemption from personal appearance which was refused by the court. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.