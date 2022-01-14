Nightmare city

The law and order situation in Karachi is turning worse. Every day, at least one person is shot dead by trigger-happy armed robbers who fearlessly travel on the city’s streets, knowing well that they won’t be caught in spite of clear CCTV footage evidence against them. The unsatisfactory performance of the Sindh police is a point of concern as well. A few days ago, a young married man was shot dead by robbers in front of his mother and sister at his doorstep near KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. This young man got married three days ago before this unfortunate incident. On the same day, another such incident was reported from the Clifton neighbourhood where a businessman was shot dead in front of a bank. It is shocking and equally frustrating that the police haven’t taken any steps to ensure people’s safety.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi