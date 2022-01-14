Businessmen assured of help in exporting goods to Europe

LAHORE: The International Business Professional Corporation (IBPC) has offered Pakistani business community to export Pakistani products to the UK and other countries hassle free besides the corporation is there to assist them in any way for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

This was stated by IBPC founding Chairman Ch Rizwan Sulehria addressing a press conference along with the members of his delegation including Mian Mansoor, Amir Khan and others here at Lahore Press Club on Thursday. He said that the corporation's sole purpose is to contribute to the economic growth and development of their motherland Pakistan. He said that their hearts beat with Pakistanis and they are at the Pakistani businessmen brothers’ service at any time so for as any bottleneck in the way of their business in the UK and rest of the Europe is concerned.

He said that Pakistan has a huge trade and industry potential and can earn huge Forex reserves. Amir Khan, another leading businessman in the UK, said that Pakistani businessmen are thoroughly professional, however, when it comes to meeting the quality standards they usually don't come to the expectation of the foreign countries specially, the UK. "We want Pakistani businessmen to excel and add to Pakistan's development and growth. Like the other nations Pakistani businessmen should also grab the foreign markets, especially in the UK and the Europe," he said, adding that the IBPC will be working hand in hand with the Pakistani brothers to enhance trade potential of Pakistani products. He said that in order to enhance Pakistani products market in Europe, IBPC is all set to hold a landmark exhibition in the Europe. Responding to the question about strength of the corporation, he said that due to the Corona crisis, the corporation had to put off its wide ranging activities across the EU, however now that the Corona-19 is not as fatal as it was before, it has resumed its activities and soon the corporation will be a leading platform for Pakistanis in the region.