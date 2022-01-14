Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold/partly cloudy in upper areas. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 6.3°C and maximum was 18°C.
Rawalpindi: Heavy traffic jams on roads especially during peak hours are creating problems for the citizen and the...
Islamabad: Women Workers Alliance and 13 Chambers of Commerce and Industry joined hands for a collaborative,...
LAHORE: The International Business Professional Corporation has offered Pakistani business community to export...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the university scholars. Anam Muzamill, daughter of Muzamill...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the economic difficulties are being...
LAHORE: Robbers took away Rs2.5 million cash from a citizen in the Nawab Town police area on Thursday. The victim...
Comments