Armed assailants kill citizen by opening fire on him inside mosque

By Our Correspondent

MINGORA: Unidentified armed assailants killed a citizen by opening fire on him inside a mosque, sources said on Tuesday. The local and official sources said the gunmen targeted and killed Wazir Zada, son of Chamney Khan, a resident of Bodigram in the masjid. He was a member of the Village Defence Council. The incident happened at the College Chowk of Bodigram in the Matta Tehsil of the Swat district. The attackers escaped the scene after committing the crime. The body was shifted to Matta Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and launched a probe into the case.