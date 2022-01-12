Armed assailants kill citizen by opening fire on him inside mosque

By Our Correspondent
MINGORA: Unidentified armed assailants killed a citizen by opening fire on him inside a mosque, sources said on Tuesday. The local and official sources said the gunmen targeted and killed Wazir Zada, son of Chamney Khan, a resident of Bodigram in the masjid. He was a member of the Village Defence Council. The incident happened at the College Chowk of Bodigram in the Matta Tehsil of the Swat district. The attackers escaped the scene after committing the crime. The body was shifted to Matta Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and launched a probe into the case.
CHARSADDA: Unidentified gunmen killed the contractor of a bus stand in the limits of Prang Police Station here,...
ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy, together with the Chinese enterprises, distributed edible items among local families...
KARACHI: Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has said Pakistan is a peaceful country and that Canada has not...
Syed Ali Haider Gilani receiving a certificate from the Universal Peace Foundation . Photo by reporterLONDON: A...
KARACHI: Hyderabad DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday reached the house of deceased MBBS student Dr Asmat Rajput...
LALAMUSA: Agriculture Deputy Director Dr Irfanullah Warraich imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two fertilizer dealers for...
Comments