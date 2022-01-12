Raja proposes quadrangular series involving India

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering floating a proposal of an annual quadrangular series involving Pakistan, India, England and Australia.

According to reports, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will present the proposal in the next International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting. The four-nation tournament is likely to be played in the T20 format. The development is being considered in order to revive bilateral cricket ties between Pakistan and India, who last played a series back in 2013/14.

The arch-rivals have been deprived of playing bilateral cricket due to worsening political conditions. During Najam Sethi’s regime, both cricket boards planned to play six series during the 2015-23 cycle, but it didn’t come into reality. They have only met during ICC and ACC tournaments since 2014. Their last meeting came during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, where Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets.

Ramiz was quoted by an Australian publication that there is huge anticipation in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour and that he has been heartened by recent comments from Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja.

The Aussies are due to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I starting in early March. Cricket Australia (CA) are committed to the tour going ahead and this will be their first visit to Pakistan since 1998.