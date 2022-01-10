Samba show shakes S Arabia

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia were investigating on Sunday after a samba performance by dancers some considered too scantily clad for the conservative kingdom, which has been diversifying its entertainment options. Over the past week videos on social media have shown three foreign samba dancers displaying their moves in a main street of Jazan, in the southwest. The women, who were taking part in the Jazan Winter Festival, wore coloured feathers emblematic of the Brazilian tradition with their legs, arms and bellies uncovered.
Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in...
Rio de Janeiro: Rescuers searched on Sunday for two people still missing as the death toll rose to eight from a cliff...
Washington: The United Nations found thousands of weapons recently seized in the Arabian Sea likely came from a single...
Nairobi: Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a deadly air strike on...
Accra: A gathering of West African states agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali, a delegate said on Sunday,...
Brussels: Several thousand protesters marched in Brussels on Sunday to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as...
Comments