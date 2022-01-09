 
Matrimonial issue claims four lives

By Our Correspondent
January 09, 2022
SUKKUR: A clash within the Kharous tribe over refusal of marriage proposal claimed four lives in the Katcha area of Pir Jo Goth in district Khairpur.

In the intra tribe clash, the families of Ali Hassan Kharous and Fatah Sher Kharous used automatic weapons against each other.

