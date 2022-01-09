Gas supply to CNG stations halted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration has banned the supply of gas to CNG stations to facilitate domestic users.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen on Saturday under Section 144 directed the relevant department to stop supply of natural gas to the CNG stations during the chilling weather so that to facilitate the domestic users.

According to the official communique, the CNG stations will remain shut till January 20 so that uninterrupted supply of gas could be ensured to the households. It said that legal action would be initiated against violators under Section 188.

It may be mentioned after the failure of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) authorities to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in the provincial metropolis, the Peshawar district administration had on Thursday imposed complete ban on operations of CNG stations till January 20, 2022 to improve gas pressure for domestic users.

The chief minister had personally called general manager SNGPL to his office a few weeks ago and directed him to take immediate steps for ensuring gas supply to the domestic consumers but nothing improved.

But neither the general manager took any step that could have improved gas pressure nor did the chief minister follow the issue.

In many places of the city, the residents had been facing acute shortage of gas in their houses.

Majority of the residents had been relying on gas cylinders for cooking purposes as gas is not available at cooking times or its pressure is too low to cook food.