Sindh CM for developing info system for tourists

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while expressing profound grief over the Murree incident, called for developing an information system for the guidance of tourists, otherwise such heart-wrenching tragedies would keep taking place off and on. In a statement Saturday issued by the CM House, the chief minister said when the meteorological department had issued the forecast of heavy snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas, the tourists should not have been allowed in such large numbers to these hill stations.

The tragic loss of lives, including entire families frozen to death in their vehicles, is quite painful, the CM said and urged the authorities concerned to develop an information system to keep informing the tourists about weather condition, roads condition, vehicular congestion at the hill stations, accommodation facilities available there and so on so forth, so that these intending tourists could be stopped in time before entering the troubled spots.

He condoled with the aggrieved families and prayed for the departed souls as well as prayed for early recovery of severely affected people stranded in Murree.