Mithi gets a makeover ahead of CJP’s visit

THARPARKAR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Friday visited the drought-stricken district Tharparkar of Sindh, Geo News reported. Upon his arrival, the local administration rushed to clean the streets and roads while renovation and painting work in district hospitals also began. During his visit, CJP Gulzar is set to visit the Guddi Bhit area of Mithi to address the Mithi bar council on Saturday (tomorrow). It is pertinent to mention that hundreds of infants lost their lives in the drought-hit Thar due to malnutrition and other diseases.

The actions by the district administration followed a meeting of Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Governments for Syed Nasir Hussain Shah with the district administration of Tharparkar. The meeting discussed the non functional RO Plants, shortage of medicines, deaths of infants in Mithi Civil Hospital. Ahead of CJP’s visit Civil Hospital Mithi removed the attendants of the patients admitted in the hospital out in the freezing night.