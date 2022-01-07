PAF’s C-130 airlifts relief goods to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood-hit areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport on Thursday.

The PAF is undertaking relief operations on the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, a PAF spokesman said. PAF aircraft airlifted over 39,860 pounds of relief goods comprising food items, tents and medicines for the affectees as the recent floods have caused devastation in the low-lying areas of Gwadar, badly damaging the villages and infrastructure. The spokesman said that PAF has always responded to the call of the nation during natural calamities for safeguarding the aerial frontiers of the country.