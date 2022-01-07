Robust vaccination required amid rising Omicron cases: PRCS

Islamabad : The severity of Omicron can be fought only with accelerated vaccination and by taking precautions robustly, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar-ul-Haq said in a statement released here Thursday.

Abrar said, the Omicron variant has reminded us that the pandemic is far from over; it is, therefore, essential that people get the vaccine immediately and revisit mask-wearing. “I urge every individual to get both jabs on priority. Those already vaccinated should get booster jab too to immunize against the COVID1-9 variant,” he added.

More than 700,000 people have been vaccinated through PRCS static and door-to-door vaccination campaigns in 17 districts of Pakistan. “Our efforts against the virus are continuing through nationwide awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, provision of hygiene kits and, edibles to low-income households, and support to frontliners in collaboration with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners”, he added.

According to World Health Organization, the omicron variant has been detected in more than 90 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad. Abrar said, more than 300 Omicron patients have been diagnosed positive so far in the country in different cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, which is very alarming. “Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating variant,” said Abrar.