Ombudsman orders Rs805m relief to plaintiffs

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Thursday ordered for provision legal relief worth around Rs 8.5 million to different plaintiffs from Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Multan districts.

A spokesman said the Ombudsman’s Office ordered for refund 10 of call deposit receipts of Rs 3,473,125 to Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore.

In another development, the Woman University Multan reimbursed leave encashment worth over 1.5 million to Tasneem Javed. The spokesman said one Baby Khadija of Bahawalnagar also succeeded in getting her family pension after a gap of six years due to the mediation of the Ombudsman Office. A legal relief of Rs 1,124,648 has been provided to her, the spokesman remarked and noted that another plaintiff Anwar Bibi of Multan was given financial relief valuing Rs 980,918 along with the start of family pension. The spokesman mentioned that due to the action initiated on an application of Zohran Bibi, the five-year service of Munawar Hussain, a Union Council secretary in Nankana Sahib, has been forfeited along with the cancellation of two death certificates.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the Ombudsman Office has resulted in the issuance of show-cause notice to accused Dr M Anwar of DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar for initiation of regular inquiry under PEEDA Act. This notice has been issued in light of the initial inquiry for showing negligence in a medico-legal case. This has been done on an application of Sumaira Bibi of Fort Abbas tehsil of Bahawalnagar district who approached the ombudsman office for the same. Alongside, other applicants were given a total relief of 1,361,975 rupees by the concerned departments in their cases dealt with by the ombudsman office, the spokesman concluded.

‘Tevta to train students to grow small businesses’: Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said students across Punjab will be trained in using digital platforms facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to launch and grow their small businesses. He said this while speaking at a meeting at Tevta secretariat regarding the implementation of “She Means Business” programme by Meta formally known as facebook inaugurated by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi recently for training 10,000 students across Punjab under Hunarmand Nojawan in collaboration with Meta. The Tevta chairperson said 3,000 women entrepreneurs across Punjab have already been trained under this initiative in 2021. He said Tevta had worked heavily on policy level by developing a new skill ecosystem.