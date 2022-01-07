PHC seals illegal rehab centre

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed an unlawful drug treatment and rehabilitation centre after evacuating 133 inmates.

Guardian Home was operating under the banner of Khidmat-e-Adam Trust in Khokhar Pind near Ring Road, Badami Bagh area. It was functioning illegally since it was neither registered nor licensed by the PHC. Its administrators had virtually ‘imprisoned’ 133 individuals, who had been made to live in subhuman living conditions camouflaged as a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre. The inmates were repeatedly subjected to torture and were not given any kind of treatment since no psychiatrists, psychologists, medical experts or paramedical staff had been appointed. They were given substandard food without potable water. A joint action was carried out by the district administration, health department, police and other departments concerned. The officials evacuated 133 persons and experts of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) examined them. Out of these, 123 were sent with their relatives, while 20 were admitted to PIMH. Police have initiated action against the owners of the centre. According to an official report, nine FIRs have already been registered against the culprits.

164 MOs sacked for regular absence, misconduct: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSH&D) Secretary Imran Sikandar has removed 164 doctors because of being absent from duty and showing misconduct.

All the fired doctors were dismissed under PEEDA Act 2006 and a list has been publicised. The action was taken after issuance of repeated warnings and show-cause notices for being absent from duty. P&SHD has also issued ads in national newspapers to put it in public notice. Talking about dismissal of 164 medical officers (MOs), the secretary said, “Doctors’ regular absent in government hospitals will not be tolerated at all. Medical officers are bound to abide by the rules of PEEDA Act. Action has only been taken under PEEDA Act after repeated warnings. In future more strict action will be taken against such persons. There is no place for irresponsible officers and staff in department.”