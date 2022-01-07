Struggling people

Afghanistan has already seen numerous invasions and immeasurable destruction. The recent ignoble defeat of the US has created a new set of problems.

It has made the country extremely volatile and has left people in a lurch. Crises of utmost severity in the shape of food insecurity, rampant unemployment, security threats, and many more now plague the Afghans. The Taliban should work for the betterment of the people and formulate such strategies which can obliterate the chaos in the country. There is a need for sincere efforts from them to overcome and progress from their antiquated traditions. If not, people will eventually rebel – if only out of desperation – and that will create even bigger challenges.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot